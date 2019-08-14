Home

POWERED BY

Services
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
(401) 722-2140
For more information about
Flore LeTellier
View Funeral Home Obituary
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
10:00 AM
William W. Tripp Funeral Home
1008 Newport Avenue
Pawtucket, RI 02861
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Teresa Church
358 Newport Ave.
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Flore LeTellier
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Flore A. "Flo" (Lapointe) LeTellier


1927 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Flore A. "Flo" (Lapointe) LeTellier Obituary
LeTELLIER, Flore "Flo" A. (Lapointe)
91, formerly of Lincoln and Warwick, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert C. LeTellier.
Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late John B. and Laura E. (Bricault) Lapointe.
Flo was a secretary at Providence College for many years until retiring in 1989. She was a member of the former Notre Dame and St. Matthew's Senior Citizens.
She leaves two daughters, Annette L. Sieber in South Carolina and Cecile M. Martin of Warwick; two sons, Paul C. LeTellier of Warwick and Michael T. LeTellier of East Providence; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Sister Annette Lapointe, S.S.A and Robert G. P. Lapointe.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or online at: https://www.alz.org/ri would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Flore's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of William W. Tripp Funeral Home
Download Now