LeTELLIER, Flore "Flo" A. (Lapointe)
91, formerly of Lincoln and Warwick, passed away Tuesday, August 13, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Albert C. LeTellier.
Born in Central Falls, she was a daughter of the late John B. and Laura E. (Bricault) Lapointe.
Flo was a secretary at Providence College for many years until retiring in 1989. She was a member of the former Notre Dame and St. Matthew's Senior Citizens.
She leaves two daughters, Annette L. Sieber in South Carolina and Cecile M. Martin of Warwick; two sons, Paul C. LeTellier of Warwick and Michael T. LeTellier of East Providence; five grandchildren, six great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Sister Annette Lapointe, S.S.A and Robert G. P. Lapointe.
Her funeral will be held Friday at 10 a.m. from WILLIAM W. TRIPP Funeral Home, 1008 Newport Ave., Pawtucket, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Teresa Church, 358 Newport Ave. Interment will follow at Notre Dame Cemetery. VISITATION Thursday 4 to 7 p.m. In lieu of flowers, memorial gifts to the , 245 Waterman Street, Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 or online at: https://www.alz.org/ri would be appreciated. TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 14, 2019