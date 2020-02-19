|
HOWARD, FLORENCE B., (OSMANSKI)
93, of Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday, February 18, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Centre.
She was the beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack" Howard. Born in Providence, daughter of the late Joseph and Veronica (Murafski) Osmanski.
Mrs. Howard was employed in the Executive Dining Room at Fleet National Bank for over twenty-five years before retiring.
She is survived by her three children, Jacqueline V. Hartert (Don) of Las Vegas, NV, Michael J. Howard (Pamela) of Pawleys Island, SC and Lynne M. Fontaine (Barry) of Cranston; two grandsons, John Fontaine (Lauren) and Matthew Fontaine (Amanda) and four great grandchildren. Jack, Julia, Hannah and Averly. She was predeceased by seven siblings.
Her funeral will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:45 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mark Church, Garden Court, Cranston. Interment will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday 5:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolence please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2020