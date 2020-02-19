Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Thursday, Feb. 20, 2020
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Funeral
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
8:45 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Feb. 21, 2020
10:00 AM
St. Mark Church
Garden Court
Cranston, RI
View Map
Resources
Florence B. (Osmanski) Howard

Florence B. (Osmanski) Howard Obituary
HOWARD, FLORENCE B., (OSMANSKI)
93, formerly of Aqueduct Road, Cranston, passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Tuesday morning, February 18, 2020 at Cedar Crest Nursing Center.
She was the beloved wife of the late John J. "Jack" Howard. Born in Providence, daughter of the late Joseph and Veronica (Murafski) Osmanski.
Mrs. Howard was employed in the Executive Dining Room at Fleet National Bank for over twenty-five years before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Mark Church.
She is survived by her three children, Jacqueline V. Hartert (Don) of Las Vegas, NV, Michael J. Howard (Pamela) of Pawleys Island, SC and Lynne M. Fontaine (Barry) of Cranston; two grandsons, John Fontaine (Lauren) and Matthew Fontaine (Amanda) and four great grandchildren. Jack, Julia, Hannah and Averly. She was the sister of the late Anna Murphy, Stanley Osmanski, Helen Hunt, Stella Creighton, Jennie Harlin, Joseph Osmanski and Dorothy Dombrowski.
The Howard Family would like to thank the wonderful staff at Cedar Crest Nursing Centre for the exceptional care you gave to our mom during her final years.
Her funeral will be held Friday, February 21, 2020 at 8:45 am from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence St., West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 am in St. Mark Church, Garden Court, Cranston. Interment will be in RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Thursday 5:00-7:00 pm. In lieu of flowers contributions to the RI Chapter, 245 Waterman St., Suite 306, Providence, RI 02906 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolence please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 19 to Feb. 20, 2020
