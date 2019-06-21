|
|
BEAUREGARD, FLORENCE
100, died Tuesday surrounded by her family. She was the wife of the late Alfred S. Beauregard, Sr.
Born in Willimantic, CT, a daughter of the late Harry and M. Cora (Terry) Peterson. She had lived in Coventry CT. before moving to Chepachet.
She leaves her daughter, Judy Colaluca and her husband Rico of Chepachet, grandchildren, Aaron and TeriLyn and her great grandchildren, Courtney, Aaron II, Hunter, Jaylynn, Brooklyn, Chase. Mother of the late Alfred S. Beauregard, Jr.
Funeral Monday at 10am at First United Methodist Church, Mansfield Center, CT. Visitation Sunday 5-7pm at Anderson-Winfield Home, Greenville. In lieu of flowers donations to First United Methodist Church, Chepachet Union Church or . For complete obit please visit www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on June 21, 2019