Florence (Enos) Bradley
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Florence's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
BRADLEY, FLORENCE (ENOS)
90, died May 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Antonio and Serafina (Mello) Enos. Mother of Nancy Demers, Janice Phillips, Pamela Amaral & Sandi Gagnon. Sister of Raymond Enos, Albertina Cagle, Odelia Doherty, Shirley Champagne & the late Antonio Enos. Service information and obituary at carpenterjenks.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home & Crematory
659 E Greenwich Ave
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 826-1600
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved