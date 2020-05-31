BRADLEY, FLORENCE (ENOS)
90, died May 24, 2020. Daughter of the late Antonio and Serafina (Mello) Enos. Mother of Nancy Demers, Janice Phillips, Pamela Amaral & Sandi Gagnon. Sister of Raymond Enos, Albertina Cagle, Odelia Doherty, Shirley Champagne & the late Antonio Enos. Service information and obituary at carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 31, 2020.