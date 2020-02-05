|
|
DUNLAP, Florence "Kris" C.
86, of Riverside, passed away on Wednesday, January 29, 2020 at Tockwotton on the Waterfront. She was the wife of Earl Dunlap. Calling Hours will be held on Saturday, February 8th, 2020 from 9:00-11:00 AM in the Smith-Mason Funeral Home, 398 Willett Avenue, Riverside, RI, with a funeral home service to immediately follow at 11:00 AM. Burial will be private. For complete obituary and online condelences, please visit smithmason.com.
Published in The Providence Journal from Feb. 5 to Feb. 6, 2020