POITRAS, FLORENCE E. (HARRINGTON)
85, of Warwick, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 peacefully at home with her loving husband and daughter by her side. She was the wife of Henry J. Poitras for 66 years.
Born in Providence she was the daughter of Lawrence and Edna Harrington. Florence is survived by her husband Henry J. Poitras, her three children David Poitras of Charleston, SC, Denise Grandchamp of Warwick, RI and Stephen Poitras and his wife Debra of Narragansett, RI. Florence was also the loving grandmother of Raymond Grandchamp, III and his wife Laurie and Michael Grandchamp and his wife Jill, as well as six great grandchildren, Althea, Catalina, Broden, Dylan, Cameron and Morgan.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours, Monday 4-7pm. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019