Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Monday, Apr. 22, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral service
Tuesday, Apr. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Poitras
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence E. (Harrington) Poitras

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence E. (Harrington) Poitras Obituary
POITRAS, FLORENCE E. (HARRINGTON)
85, of Warwick, passed away Wednesday, April 17, 2019 peacefully at home with her loving husband and daughter by her side. She was the wife of Henry J. Poitras for 66 years.
Born in Providence she was the daughter of Lawrence and Edna Harrington. Florence is survived by her husband Henry J. Poitras, her three children David Poitras of Charleston, SC, Denise Grandchamp of Warwick, RI and Stephen Poitras and his wife Debra of Narragansett, RI. Florence was also the loving grandmother of Raymond Grandchamp, III and his wife Laurie and Michael Grandchamp and his wife Jill, as well as six great grandchildren, Althea, Catalina, Broden, Dylan, Cameron and Morgan.
Her funeral service will be held Tuesday, April 23, 2019 at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick. Burial will be in RI Veterans' Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours, Monday 4-7pm. Information and condolences, please visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Apr. 20 to Apr. 21, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now