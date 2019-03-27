Home

Henault-Gallogly Funeral Home
5 Eddy St
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-8484
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Mar. 29, 2019
9:00 AM
Christ the King Church,
120 Legris Avenue
West Warwick, RI
GIGUERE, FLORENCE (MORIN)
93, of Esmond St., passed away March 24, 2019 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence.
She was the wife of the late Lionel C. Giguere. Born in Biddeford, ME, she was the daughter of the late Ida M. (Skelling) and George H. Boulais.
She is survived by five children, James P. Giguere of Sunrise, FL, Leo H. Giguere of Coventry, Muriel A. Renzi of Warwick, Rita A. Sommers of Warwick and Gloria T. Wexler of Coventry; nine grandchildren and nine great grandchildren. She was the sister of the late Normand H. Morin.
Relatives and friends are invited to attend a Mass of Christian Burial on Friday, March 29, 2019 at 9:00 a.m. in Christ the King Church, 120 Legris Avenue, West Warwick. Interment will be private. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. In lieu of flowers contributions to HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolence please visit: www.henault-gallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 27, 2019
