DODD, FLORENCE I. (CLERC)
91, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late J. Gerald Dodd. Born in Boston, MA she was the daughter of the late Albert C. and Irene B. (Legault) Clerc.
Florence owned and operated Dodd Insurance Agency for many years before her retirement.
She is survived by her loving sons, Kevin G. Dodd and his wife Martine F. Dodd of Cranston, Timothy J. Dodd and his wife Gina M. Dodd of Cranston; cherished grandchildren Michelle A. Gaumond and her husband Joshua J. Gaumond, Ian P. Dodd, Cassandra M. Dodd, Christopher K. Dodd, and Brendan G. Dodd, all of Cranston. She was the sister of the late Robert P. Clerc.
Her loves were her family, restaurants, dachshunds, and music. She played a mean game of cards.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions her funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the DAV
of RI (Disabled American Veterans
), 380 Westminster Mall, Providence, RI 02903.
Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.