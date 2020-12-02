1/1
Florence I. (Clerc) Dodd
DODD, FLORENCE I. (CLERC)
91, of Cranston, passed away peacefully on Friday, November 27, 2020. She was the beloved wife of the late J. Gerald Dodd. Born in Boston, MA she was the daughter of the late Albert C. and Irene B. (Legault) Clerc.
Florence owned and operated Dodd Insurance Agency for many years before her retirement.
She is survived by her loving sons, Kevin G. Dodd and his wife Martine F. Dodd of Cranston, Timothy J. Dodd and his wife Gina M. Dodd of Cranston; cherished grandchildren Michelle A. Gaumond and her husband Joshua J. Gaumond, Ian P. Dodd, Cassandra M. Dodd, Christopher K. Dodd, and Brendan G. Dodd, all of Cranston. She was the sister of the late Robert P. Clerc.
Her loves were her family, restaurants, dachshunds, and music. She played a mean game of cards.
Due to the Covid-19 restrictions her funeral services will be private.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the DAV of RI (Disabled American Veterans), 380 Westminster Mall, Providence, RI 02903.
Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 2, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
December 1, 2020
Tim and Kevin,
My deepest condolences on the passing of your Mother. May she rest in peace.
Anthony Del Toro
Friend
November 30, 2020
Our deepest sympathies are with the entire Dodd family. May she rest in peace. Glenn and Vanessa
Glenn Bathgate
Friend
November 29, 2020
My condolences to the family . May you find comfort in your treasured memories
and Gods promise to return our loved ones . 1st Thessalonians 4 : 13 & 14 .
November 29, 2020
I didn't know her for very long, but she seemed like such a nice person. Please accept my sincere condolences. May God bless you and give you hope and peace at this time, my thoughts and prayers are with you.
C. Lewis
