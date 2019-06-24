Home

POWERED BY

Services
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Tuesday, Jun. 25, 2019
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Funeral service
Wednesday, Jun. 26, 2019
10:00 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Legge
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence I. (Flodin) Legge

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence I. (Flodin) Legge Obituary
LEGGE (Flodin), Florence I.
103, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Raymond F. Legge, and a daughter of the late Claus and Ida (Ericson) Flodin. Florence was the beloved mother of Ronald A. Legge, Sr. (Florence), and Richard C. Legge; loving grandmother of Ronald A. Legge, Jr.; sister of the late Myrtle Hughes, and Albert Flodin. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Abby. Florence was a kindergarten teacher, caregiver to the elderly, even at the age of 95, and a member of First Congregational Church of Warwick.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be Quidnessett Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-7 pm. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 24, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
Download Now