LEGGE (Flodin), Florence I.
103, passed away Sunday, June 23, 2019 at home. She was the wife of the late Raymond F. Legge, and a daughter of the late Claus and Ida (Ericson) Flodin. Florence was the beloved mother of Ronald A. Legge, Sr. (Florence), and Richard C. Legge; loving grandmother of Ronald A. Legge, Jr.; sister of the late Myrtle Hughes, and Albert Flodin. She is also survived by many grandchildren, great-grandchildren, great-great-grandchildren, and her beloved dog, Abby. Florence was a kindergarten teacher, caregiver to the elderly, even at the age of 95, and a member of First Congregational Church of Warwick.
Her funeral service will be held Wednesday, June 26, 2019 at 10 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick. Burial will be Quidnessett Cemetery, North Kingstown. Visiting hours Tuesday, 4-7 pm. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on June 24, 2019