Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Mass of Christian Burial
Tuesday, Mar. 19, 2019
10:00 AM
Blessed Sacrament Church
179 Academy Ave.
Providence, RI
View Map
Florence M. (DeTommaso) Avarista Obituary
AVARISTA, FLORENCE M. (DeTOMMASO)
98, of Providence, passed away peacefully on Friday, March 15, 2019 surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Mario V. Avarista. Born in Barrington, she was the daughter of the late Carlo and Anna (Acciardo) DeTommaso.
A loving and devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother, Florence was the happiest when she spent time surrounded by her cherished family. Florence was a talented seamstress, amazing cook, avid card player and expert puzzle maker. She is survived by her three daughters, Joyce Muir-Pastore and her husband Edmund Pastore, Debra Gentile and her husband Joseph Gentile, Jr. and Jean Avarista; a sister, Eva Nascenzi; five grandchildren, Erin Muir and her husband Ethan Timm, Justin Muir and his wife Veronica, Ryan Muir and his wife Christie, Liza Gentile and Kayla Gentile; and five great-grandchildren, Amalia, Maxwell, Pia, Elna and Hope. She was the sister of the late Anthony, Adolph and Lucy DeTommaso.
Visitation will be held Tuesday Morning, March 19, 2019 from 8 a.m. to 9:15 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith Street, North Providence, followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 a.m. in Blessed Sacrament Church, 179 Academy Ave., Providence. Burial will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Florence's memory may be made to the , One State St., Suite 200, Providence, RI 02908. maceroni.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 17, 2019
