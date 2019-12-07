|
CORRENTE, FLORENCE M. (MOAVERO)
92, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Her funeral will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday 3-6 pm. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 7, 2019