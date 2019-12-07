Home

Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Visitation
Sunday, Dec. 8, 2019
3:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Funeral
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
9:00 AM
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
Mass of Christian Burial
Monday, Dec. 9, 2019
10:30 AM
St. Francis de Sales Church
381 School St.
North Kingstown, RI
Florence M. (Moavero) Corrente

CORRENTE, FLORENCE M. (MOAVERO)
92, passed away Thursday, December 5, 2019. Her funeral will be Monday, December 9, 2019 at 9 am from the FAGAN-QUINN Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Rd., North Kingstown with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:30 am in St. Francis de Sales Church, 381 School St., North Kingstown. Burial will follow in the RI Veterans' Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours Sunday 3-6 pm. For full obituary and condolences, please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 7, 2019
