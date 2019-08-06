Home

Maceroni Funeral Home
1381 Smith St
North Providence, RI 02911
(401) 353-2400
Visitation
Wednesday, Aug. 7, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Funeral service
Thursday, Aug. 8, 2019
11:00 AM
Florence M. (Skerritt) Fornaro Obituary
FORNARO, FLORENCE (SKERRITT), M.
98, of North Scituate, passed away peacefully on Monday, August 5, 2019 at home surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Alfred Fornaro. Born in Kingston, NY, she was the daughter of the late Harry and Lillian (DeBow) Skerritt.
Florence was an Army veteran of WWII. She was a devoted wife, mother and grandmother who was always there for her family. She loved the outdoors, especially fishing, bird watching, horseback riding and rock hunting with the RI Mineral Hunters.
She is survived by her daughter, Linda Peloquin and her husband Albert; a brother, John Skerritt; two granddaughters, Nicole Camara and Danielle Peloquin, and a great-granddaughter Lillian Camara. She was the sister of the late Harry Skerritt, Jr., Robert Skerritt, Francis Skerritt and Elizabeth Benton.
Her Funeral Service will be Thursday, August 8, 2019 at 11AM at Maceroni Funeral Home, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. Burial with Military Honors will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. Visiting hours Wednesday 5-7PM. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 6, 2019
