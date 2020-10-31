Orefice, Florence M ( Fanelli) " Flo"
,99 of Bristol,RI,formerly of Barrington,passed away peacefully on October 28, 2020 at Silver Creek Manor,Bristol.She was the loving wife of the late Michael Orefice.
Florence was born on May 29, 1921 in Philadelphia,PA.She was the daughter of the late Samuel & Elizabeth(Trunco)Fanelli.
She was the owner with her husband of the former Flo's Women & Children's Clothing Store located in Barrington RI for over 30 years.
She was an active communicant of St. Jean Baptiste/St Mary of the Bay Church where she served as a Eucharistic Minister and Lector.
She was a devoted wife,mother,grandmother, great grandmother and she loved spending time with her family. She enjoyed playing golf,cards,reading books and was an avid New England Patriots fan.
She was preceded in death by her daughter,Maragret "Megg"Natale and is survived by her son,Michael A. Orefice, Jr. and his wife Karen of North Kingstown.
Cherished grandmother of Jordan Natale and his wife Pamela,Zachary Orefice and his wife Jenny,Arielle St. Sauveur and her husband Max.She was the great grandmother of Owen & Ellie Orefice & Lily Natale.
Her Mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday,November 4,2020 at 11:00AM at St. Mary of the Bay Church, 645 Main Street,Warren,burial in St. Mary's Cemetery, Bristol.
Relatives & friends are invited & may call on November 4,2020 from 8:30 AM - 10:30 AM in Smith Funeral and Memorial Services,8 Schoolhouse Road,Warren, RI.
In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be made to the Bristol Rescue,4 Annawamscutt Drive, Bristol,RI 02809 or The Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904.
Information/online condolences please visit www.WJSmithFH.com