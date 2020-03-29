|
PATRIARCA, FLORENCE M. (KIELBASA)
92, of Johnston, passed away peacefully at home on Thursday, March 26, 2020 surrounded by her loving family. She was the beloved wife of the late Anthony N. Patriarca. Born in Salem, MA, she was the daughter of the late Joseph and Anna (Pinkos) Kielbasa.
Florence was a quality controller for Mine Safety Appliances before retiring in 1981.
A loving mother, grandmother and great grandmother, she is survived by seven daughters, Pamela Raposa and her husband David Raposa, Sr., Paula Boling, Phylis Montgomery, Pauline Mousseau and her husband Ted Mousseau, Patricia Patriarca, Paulette Patriarca and Patrice Whiting; her son, Paul J. Patriarca; her sister, Theresa Zamarchi; eleven grandchildren and eleven great grandchildren. She was the mother-in-law of the late Richard Boling and sister of the late Frank, Sylvester, William, John, Charles and Joseph Kielbasa, Louise Blagdon, Betty Wladkowski, Stella Cwalina and Rose Kotkowski.
Consistent with precautions due to the Coronavirus, Florence's funeral and burial will be private. Relatives and friends will be invited to attend a Memorial Mass at a later date. Donations in her memory may be made to: ALS Association, RI Chapter, 2915 Post Road, Warwick, RI 02886 or Hope Hospice, 1085 N. Main St., Providence, RI 02904. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 29, 2020