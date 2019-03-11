|
SPAZIANO, Florence M. (Bucci)
103, of Cumberland, passed away on Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the Grandview Center, Cumberland. She was the loving and devoted wife of the late Nicholas Spaziano.
Born in Lincoln, she was the daughter of the late Andrew and Mary (Coletta) Bucci. She was a life-long resident of Cumberland. She was a graduate of the Cumberland School System and Bryant and Stratton Business School.
Mrs. Spaziano was employed as Auditor for the Internal Revenue Service for over 36 years until her retirement. She was an early recipient of the Gallatin Award, the Treasury Departments highest career service award.
Florence was a communicant of the Historic St. Joseph Church, was a woman of great faith and was active on many church committees throughout her life. She enjoyed cooking, but most of all loved spending time with her family.
She leaves her daughter Darlene Guerin and her husband Edmond of Cumberland; her sister, Pauline Schnelle of Cumberland; her two grandchildren, Marc A. Guerin, and his wife Mary Ann of Cumberland and Jessica M. Guerin and her partner Anthony Petrarca of North Providence; her two great-grandchildren, Henri Guerin and Danielle Guerin, both of Cumberland. She was the sister of the late Antoinetta Matteo.
Relatives and friends are kindly invited to Florence's Life Celebration to be held Friday, March 15, 2019 with Visiting Hours from 9:30 AM to 10:30 AM in the J. J. Duffy Funeral Home, 757 Mendon Road, Rt. 122, Cumberland. Mass of Christian Burial at 11 AM in the Historic St. Joseph Church, Mendon Road, Cumberland. Burial will be private.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in her memory to the , 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105. ONLINE MEMORIAL: jjduffyfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 11, 2019