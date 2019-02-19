|
|
BARRETT, FLORENCE MAY (MULLINS)
98, joined her husband, Ret. Col. John F. Barrett, USAF, her daughters, Nancy D. (Barrett) Baglini and Jane E. (Barrett) Couto, her parents, George E. and Cora M. (Webster) Mullins, her brothers, George and Jack Mullins, her sister, Thelma (Mullins) Whalen, her son-in-law, Joseph Silver and her granddaughter, Elan A. (Baglini) Morrison in heaven, this past Saturday, February 16th. She leaves her son, John E. Barrett, of Englewood, Florida, her daughter, Emily, C. (Barrett) Silver, of Hartland, Vermont, her son, George A. Barrett, of Wakefield and her daughter, Mary Lou Barrett, of Narragansett. She also leaves her sons-in-law, Edward M. Couto and Michael J. DeLuca of Narragansett as well as Norman A. Baglini and his wife, Sidney, of Malvern, Pennsylvania. She leaves 8 grandchildren, Bonnie L. (Baglini) Johnston, of Downingtown, Pennsylvania, Gregory J. Couto , of Ft. Lauderdale, Florida, Jeffrey S. Couto, of Madison, Connecticut, Joshua J.Barrett, of Falmouth, Maine, Tara E. (Barrett) Twist, of New York City, Daniel B. Silver, of Hartland, Vermont, Bethany R. Barrett, of West Kingston, and John M. (Jay) DeLuca, of Narragansett, and a step-granddaughter, Rebekah Baglini, of Denmark, as well as 16 great grandchildren. She also leaves many nieces and nephews, one who took especially good care of her, Sheila (Whalen) Durfee, of Marshfield, MA.
Florence grew up in Providence. She attended Hope High School and Pembroke College. She met her husband while taking flying lessons. She did hold a pilot's license until she had her family. She did not have a difficult time letting go of her pilot's license but giving up her driver's license was a huge challenge for her. She held onto her independence for as long as she possibly could. She was still swimming three times per week at the Kent County YMCA at the age of 90.
Dementia finally took hold and she could no longer live independently. Thank you to the wonderfully caring staff at St. Elizabeth's Home, in East Greenwich, for being the best at what they do. Mom did not have to wait for heaven to be surrounded by angels.
The Hope Hospice nurses, social workers and Chaplin were equally wonderful. Thank you for the important work you do.
There will be no wake according to Florence's wishes but family members are welcome to come to the Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home, 825 Boston Neck Road, North Kingstown at 8:45am on Friday, February 22, 2019 if they so desire. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10:00 am at St. Francis de Sales Catholic Church, 381 School Street, North Kingstown. Interment will be at St. John's Cemetery, in Slatersville. There will be a family memorial service for family members in July. For information and condolences visit: www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 19, 2019