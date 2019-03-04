|
|
CROTEAU, FLORENCE R.
89, died Friday, March 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Aime Croteau.
She is survived by one daughter, Lori Glasscock of Arlington, TN; two sons, Ronald E. Croteau of Lincoln, and Daniel R. Croteau of Fall River, MA; her sister-in-law, Loretta Charpentier of Pawtucket; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Michael Croteau; the grandmother of the late Michael Croteau; and the sister of the late Irene Poisson, Alice Mathurin, Alfred Charpentier, Yvonne Boucher, Wilfred Charpentier, Gerard Charpentier, Leo Charpentier and George Charpentier.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2019