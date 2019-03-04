Home

POWERED BY

Services
Bellows Funeral Chapel
160 River Road
Lincoln, RI 02865
(401) 723-9792
Resources
More Obituaries for Florence Croteau
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Florence R. Croteau

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Florence R. Croteau Obituary
CROTEAU, FLORENCE R.
89, died Friday, March 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Aime Croteau.
She is survived by one daughter, Lori Glasscock of Arlington, TN; two sons, Ronald E. Croteau of Lincoln, and Daniel R. Croteau of Fall River, MA; her sister-in-law, Loretta Charpentier of Pawtucket; five grandchildren; and two great grandchildren. She was the mother of the late Michael Croteau; the grandmother of the late Michael Croteau; and the sister of the late Irene Poisson, Alice Mathurin, Alfred Charpentier, Yvonne Boucher, Wilfred Charpentier, Gerard Charpentier, Leo Charpentier and George Charpentier.
For complete obituary and service information, please visit www.bellowsfuneralchapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 4, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Bellows Funeral Chapel
Download Now