RESTUM, FLORENCE (GIRARD),
71, passed away September 29, 2019, formerly of North Providence.
She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Angela (Minuto) Girard, mother of the late Todd Restum and sister of Jeffrey Girard and his wife Sharon.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Wednesday, 9-10 a.m. with a service at 10 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019