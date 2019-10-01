Home

Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
(401) 331-7390
Visitation
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
9:00 AM - 10:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Service
Wednesday, Oct. 2, 2019
10:00 AM
Pontarelli-Marino Funeral Home
971 Branch Ave
Providence, RI 02904
Florence (Girard) Restum Obituary
RESTUM, FLORENCE (GIRARD),
71, passed away September 29, 2019, formerly of North Providence.
She was the daughter of the late Bernard and Angela (Minuto) Girard, mother of the late Todd Restum and sister of Jeffrey Girard and his wife Sharon.
Visitation and funeral services will be held Wednesday, 9-10 a.m. with a service at 10 a.m. in the PONTARELLLI-MARINO Home, 971 Branch Avenue, Providence. Burial will follow in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Hope Health Hulitar Hospice Center, 1085 North Main Street, Providence, RI 02904 or https://www.hopehealthco.org/ways-to-give/donatenow/.
pontarellimarinofunerals.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 1, 2019
