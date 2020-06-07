TILLES, FLORENCE (TRINKEL),
age 98, of Providence passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hallworth House, Providence RI. She was the wife of the late Norman D. Tilles.
Born in Providence, on July 4th, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Carrie (Abraham) Trinkel. She was predeceased by her twin brother, Bernard "Buddy" Trinkel, who died in combat during WWII; brother, Murray Trinkle and sister, Doris Packer.
She is survived by, and deeply loved by her three children, Sandra Tilles of Whitethorn, California, Donna Tilles and her husband Brian Stahl of West Roxbury, MA and Barry Tilles and his wife Sarah Shoemaker of Norwell, MA; two grandchildren, Deva Wolf and Alice Tilles; two great grandchildren, Sonya and Elijah Lustig and many nieces and nephews.
Flo graduated from the University of Maryland in 1943 with a degree in Sociology and Psychology. She was an avid sportswoman and played golf into her 90's. Flo also contributed to the community and her family by working for 20 years as a Social Worker for the RI Division of Child Welfare. Flo loved theater, music, fashion, dancing, playing bridge, and Rachael Maddow. She worked diligently behind the scenes to support her husband, Norman, as a founder of Trinity Rep in 1963.
After Norman died in 2005, she spent 13 fulfilling years at Laurel Mead with many of her childhood friends. Flo outlived them all, but she never lacked for companionship, as her charm and genuine interest in others drew people of all ages and walks of life to her. After a fall with 2 broken legs and almost total blindness she chose to spend her final year at Hallworth House, where she received extraordinary love and care and found peace and contentment each day. The family is indebted to the staff and especially grateful for the loving kindness and compassion that Flo was shown during her last days there when she succumbed to COVID-19.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to, Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice, 464 Maple Lane, Garberville, CA 95542 or Trinity Repertory Company, 201 Washington Street, Providence, RI 02903.
For online condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
age 98, of Providence passed away Saturday, May 30, 2020 at Hallworth House, Providence RI. She was the wife of the late Norman D. Tilles.
Born in Providence, on July 4th, 1921, she was a daughter of the late Benjamin and Carrie (Abraham) Trinkel. She was predeceased by her twin brother, Bernard "Buddy" Trinkel, who died in combat during WWII; brother, Murray Trinkle and sister, Doris Packer.
She is survived by, and deeply loved by her three children, Sandra Tilles of Whitethorn, California, Donna Tilles and her husband Brian Stahl of West Roxbury, MA and Barry Tilles and his wife Sarah Shoemaker of Norwell, MA; two grandchildren, Deva Wolf and Alice Tilles; two great grandchildren, Sonya and Elijah Lustig and many nieces and nephews.
Flo graduated from the University of Maryland in 1943 with a degree in Sociology and Psychology. She was an avid sportswoman and played golf into her 90's. Flo also contributed to the community and her family by working for 20 years as a Social Worker for the RI Division of Child Welfare. Flo loved theater, music, fashion, dancing, playing bridge, and Rachael Maddow. She worked diligently behind the scenes to support her husband, Norman, as a founder of Trinity Rep in 1963.
After Norman died in 2005, she spent 13 fulfilling years at Laurel Mead with many of her childhood friends. Flo outlived them all, but she never lacked for companionship, as her charm and genuine interest in others drew people of all ages and walks of life to her. After a fall with 2 broken legs and almost total blindness she chose to spend her final year at Hallworth House, where she received extraordinary love and care and found peace and contentment each day. The family is indebted to the staff and especially grateful for the loving kindness and compassion that Flo was shown during her last days there when she succumbed to COVID-19.
Memorial contributions in her honor may be made to, Heart of the Redwoods Community Hospice, 464 Maple Lane, Garberville, CA 95542 or Trinity Repertory Company, 201 Washington Street, Providence, RI 02903.
For online condolences, www.sugarmansinai.com
To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 7, 2020.