TRAVERSE, FLORENCE (CASCIONE)

97, of Edgewood, Rhode Island and Boca Raton, Florida passed away on April 7, 2019 at her home in Florida.

Florence was the wife of Thomas Traverse for 54 years. She was the daughter of Louise (Lanni) and Francesco Cascione; sister of the late Ella DeValerio, and the late Armand and Francis Cascione.

Florence and her husband enjoyed their retirement. They traveled throughout Europe, the United States, Bermuda, and the Virgin Islands returning several times to their beloved Italy.

Florence enjoyed playing Bridge and was a club member for many years. She was skilled in handicrafts; dress design, needlepoint, crocheting and knitting.

Additionally, she was a longtime volunteer for the Rhode Island Blood Center and at 95 had the honor of being the oldest cancer survivor to walk across the finish line at the Gloria Gemma Flames of Hope 5k.

She is survived by her daughter Paula Traverse Proulx and her son-in-law Norman L. Proulx.

She was the loving grandmother of Richard Traverse Rapp, his wife Jaime and her great grandchildren Sloane Mackenzie, and Ryder Thomas Rapp.

She was fortunate to have the love and devotion of her nieces Robin Cardinal, Lynne DeValerio, and Patricia Simonin.

Florence will be greatly missed.

An 11:00AM Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday at St. Mary's Church 1525 Cranston St., Cranston, RI. Burial will be at Mount St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket Ave. Pawtucket, RI.

Relatives and friends are invited to a Collation at the Providence Art Club, 11 Thomas St. Providence, RI.

In lieu of flowers, donations to Trustbridge Hospice 5300 East Avenue, West Palm Beach Florida, 33407 will be greatly appreciated.

Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences. Published in The Providence Journal on June 17, 2019 Read More Listen to Obituary