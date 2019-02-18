Home

Portsmouth United Methodist
2732 E Main Rd
Portsmouth, RI 02871
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 23, 2019
10:00 AM
Portsmouth United Methodist Church
2732 East Main Road
Portsmouth, RI
View Map
Celebration of Life
Friday, May 3, 2019
1:00 PM
Newport Yacht Club
110 Long Wharf
Newport, RI
View Map
Forest Golden Obituary
Golden, Forest
Forest Golden, 81, of Portsmouth, Rhode Island, passed away at home surrounded by his loving family on February 9, 2019.
Forest was born October 24, 1937 in Boston, MA, and was raised by his foster parent, Elmira York. Forest was married to Susan Walker for 18 years.
Forest is survived by his wife Susan, and his children; Sheila Westerfield and husband Andrew of Wakefield, RI, Joy Golden of Auburn, NY, Douglas Mazur and his wife Lisa, of Nantucket, MA, Andrew Mazur and his wife Shannon, of Tiverton, RI, Juliette Birmingham of Windham, NH, Christopher Mancieri and his wife Patricia of North Smithfield, RI, and Derek Mancieri of Fall River, MA. He is also survived by fifteen grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by his former wife, Nina Mazur, MD, and his brother, Carl Adams.
His funeral service will be held on SAturday, February 23, 2019, at 10:00 am in the Portsmouth United Methodist Church, 2732 East Main Road, Portsmouth.
There will also be a celebration of Forest's life at the Newport Yacht Club, 110 Long Wharf, Newport, on Friday May 3, 2019, at 1:00 pm.
Burial will be private.
Additional information at www.memorialfuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 18, 2019
