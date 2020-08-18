1/1
Forrest R. Sprague Jr.
SPRAGUE, JR., FORREST R.
90, died Saturday, August 1, 2020. He was the husband of Nancy K (Atkinson) Sprague and father of Peter and Forrest III. For full obituary, visit robbinsfuneralhome.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Robbins Funeral Home - North Providence
2251 Mineral Spring Ave.
North Providence, RI 02911
401-231-9307
Memories & Condolences
August 18, 2020
To Nancy and family, I'm am sorry for your loss. I worked with Forrest for many years at Providence Gas Co. He was a very kind and caring person. He willed missed.

With sympathy, Dan Venditelli
dan venditelli
August 18, 2020
My condolences to your family.
I worked at the Scituate Town Hall and was a former clerk of the Zoning Board. Forrest was a pleasure to work with and was a true gentleman. I always enjoyed our conversations about the town and our families.
Mary Santilli
Acquaintance
