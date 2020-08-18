To Nancy and family, I'm am sorry for your loss. I worked with Forrest for many years at Providence Gas Co. He was a very kind and caring person. He willed missed.
With sympathy, Dan Venditelli
dan venditelli
August 18, 2020
My condolences to your family. I worked at the Scituate Town Hall and was a former clerk of the Zoning Board. Forrest was a pleasure to work with and was a true gentleman. I always enjoyed our conversations about the town and our families.
Mary Santilli
Acquaintance
