SPAZIANO, FRANCES A. (MIGNELLA)
89, of North Providence, passed away peacefully surrounded by her family on Sunday, December 15, 2019. She was the beloved wife of the late Vincent Spaziano. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Philip and Anna (Tedesco) Mignella.
Frances loved to cook for her family and loved knitting.
She was the loving mother of Linda Spaziano of North Providence, Paula White and her husband Robert of North Providence, and cherished grandmother of Jason White. She was the sister of the late Lucien and Philip Mignella.
Her funeral will be held on Thursday at 10 a.m. from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory, 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 a.m. in St. Mary's Church, Cranston. Entombment will follow in St. Ann Cemetery Mausoleum, Cranston. VISITING HOURS are Thursday morning from 9 – 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to , PO Box 1000, Dept. 142, Memphis, TN 38101.
Published in The Providence Journal on Dec. 18, 2019