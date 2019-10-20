Home

Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906
(401) 331-4592
Memorial service
Thursday, Oct. 24, 2019
1:00 PM
Monahan, Drabble & Sherman Funeral Home
230 Waterman St
Providence, RI 02906

Frances Allen Stanton


1932 - 2019
Frances Allen Stanton Obituary
STANTON, FRANCES ALLEN
87, died Oct. 11th at home. A long time Providence resident, Frances was born May 27, 1932 in Manhattan, daughter of the late Frank M. and Margaret (VanWyck) Stanton and sister of the late Margaret "Peggy" Lambeth.
She received her BFA from Columbia University School of Painting and Sculpture and her MA and MFA from the Pius XII Institute in Florence Italy.
Frances was an accomplished artist specializing in sculptural work. She taught studio art and art history at colleges in New York, Louisiana, Texas and Rhode Island including Hartwick College and the Community College of Rhode Island from which she retired. She was a member of the Providence Art Club and exhibited her artwork in various galleries, museums and churches. Frances was fond of cats, especially her companions Figaro and Kishka.
A memorial service will be held on Thursday October 24th at 1pm in the Monahan Drabble Sherman Funeral Home 230 Waterman St., Providence. A private burial will be in Hackensack, NJ. Donations in her memory may be made to Pawswatch, P.O. Box 7005, Warwick, RI 02887
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 20, 2019
