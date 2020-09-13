NASH, Frances B.

99, of Providence Forge, VA, formerly of Narragansett, RI, and Newport News, VA, went home to be with the Lord on Friday, September 11, 2020. She was the wife of the late Carlin W. Nash, Sr. Born in Newport News, VA, she was the daughter of the late Alton S. and Gladys (Phelps) Wyman. Mrs. Nash was a graduate of Newport News High School, Class of 1939. She was a member of the Apponaug Pentecostal Church. Mrs. Nash is survived by her children, Carlin "CW" Nash, Jr. (Betty) of Providence Forge, VA, Gladys "Winnie" West (William) of Narragansett, RI, Joan Nash of Tyler, TX, Marion Xenides (John) of Narragansett, RI, Philip Nash (Deborah) and Stephen Nash (Amanda) of Saint Cloud, FL. She was predeceased by her son, Ronald Nash (Page), and her grandson, D. Mark Sarrge, of Williamsburg, VA. She also leaves many grandchildren and great grandchildren. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Nash's name to the Assemblies of God World Missions. Funeral services will be private. Funeral arrangements made by the Nelsen Funeral Home, Richmond, VA.



