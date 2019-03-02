|
93, died Wednesday, February 27, 2019 at Martha Jefferson Hospital. She was the beloved wife of the late Harold Sadler. Born in Providence, a daughter of the late Samuel and Sadie (Godfrey) Pepper, she had lived in Lake Monticello, VA for 7 years, previously, a longtime resident of Cranston, RI. She was a bookkeeper for Providence Shipyard for 5 years and for Martin Dittelman for 20 years, retiring in 1994. Frances was a graduate of URI, Class of '75. She was a founding member of Temple Sinai and past president of its Sisterhood. Frances was a past PTA president of Stadium School and past president of Temple Beth-El Garden Club. She was a life member of Hadassah, Brandeis, Council of Jewish Women and RI Jewish Historical Society and also a member of numerous book and history groups in Lake Monticello. Frances was an Ikenobo Master teacher. Devoted mother of Carl Sadler (Betsy Smith Sadler) of Stuart's Draft, VA, Philip Sadler (Gerri Bernstein) of Cambridge, MA, Alan Sadler (Colleen Dirsmith) of Chicago, IL and Shirley Stewart (Alan) of Lake Monticello, VA. Dear sister of the late Arnold "Arnie" Pepper and Sanford "Babe" Pepper. Loving grandmother of Max, Casey, Ozzie, Benjamin, Samuel, Daniel, Cortney, Derek and Morgan. Cherished great grandmother of Noah, Ari, Isaiah, Henry, Eleanor and Sigmund. Funeral services will be held MONDAY at 11:00 a.m. in SHALOM MEMORIAL CHAPEL, 1100 New London Ave., Cranston. In lieu of flowers, contributions in her memory may be made to Sadler Family Scholarship Fund, c/o URI Foundation, PO Box 1700, Kingston, RI 02881 or the . Shiva will be private. For online condolences, please visit ShalomMemorialChapel.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 2, 2019