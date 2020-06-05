Frances Hopkins
1944 - 2020
Hopkins, Frances
Dover, NH -- Frances Gail Hopkins, beloved wife, mother, grandmother, sister, nurse and friend, died at the age of 75 on May 22, 2020, due to complications from COVID 19.
Frances was born in 1944 in Providence, RI to Mary Elizabeth Kelleher and Joseph Bilodeau. Fran was raised in Providence and was a graduate of the Rhode Island Hospital School of Nursing. Upon graduating from nursing school, she worked in the Surgical Intensive Care Unit at Rhode Island Hospital before relocating to Dover, NH in 1966 with her husband William F. Hopkins, Jr. (Bill). Once in Dover, Fran began working at Wentworth Douglass Hospital where she helped open the hospital's Coronary Care Unit. She also worked as surgical nurse, operating room nurse, emergency room nurse, and was an American Red Cross instructor.
In 1991, Fran began working as the school nurse at Horne Street School where she addressed the ever-changing medical needs of its students and families for twenty-five years with her signature love and care. Her kindness and positive attitude touched the lives of all she encountered. While raising her children and working full-time as a school nurse, Fran also earned her bachelor's degree from St. Joseph's College in 2002 in Health Administration. Since 2016, the Horne Street School community has celebrated Fran's impact and dedication to the youth of Dover by hosting Fran's Fitness Walk in conjunction with the Horne Street School 5K.
Fran was a vital and huge part of the Dover School District and greater Dover community. She partnered with many local businesses and the Dover Police and Fire Departments to provide Dover's youth with clothing, food, vaccinations, eye care and dental screenings. She was also a mentor to countless nursing students throughout her tenure at Horne Street School and served on numerous committees in the Dover School District.
Fran's sense of adventure, zest for life, and unwavering loyalty defined her. She supported her husband's entrepreneurial spirit for over 50 years. She spent many years diving headfirst into various business opportunities and became the creative force behind the family business. Over the years Fran designed and decorated countless residential and commercial properties, and she was involved in running a convenience store and deli, flower shop, and horse farm. Fran always supported her family and was willing to perform any job asked of her.

Fran, with her husband and best friend Bill, called Dover, NH their home for the past fifty-four years. It is where they raised their four children. Fran committed the last eleven years to spending time with her eight grandchildren, proudly supporting all their endeavors. More recently, she enjoyed traveling to the Isles of Capris in Naples, Florida, where she and Bill spent their winters and vacations, and developed lifelong friendships.
Fran dedicated her life to taking care of others. She touched the lives of countless people in the Dover community and beyond, and she will be missed by all who had the good fortune of knowing her. Frances Hopkins was loved by many and was a friend to all.
Frances is survived by her husband, Bill, their children Kristen Hopkins and her wife Laura, Billy Hopkins and his wife Frannie, Kerry Hopkins Blomster and her husband Leif, and Betsy Hopkins Breen and her husband Scott, their eight grandchildren, William Frederick IV, Benjamin Michael, Mia Frances, Maybelle Rosalie, Matthew Joseph, Kerrigan Gail, Charleston Frances, Ryan Elizabeth, her sister Mary E. Solomon and husband Stephen, her brother Raymond J. Bilodeau and wife Mary, and numerous nieces, nephews, and cousins.
The family is creating a scholarship, the Frances G. Hopkins Memorial Scholarship, to support Dover students who wish to pursue careers in nursing and teaching. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the scholarship fund. Donations may be sent to The Frances G. Hopkins Memorial Scholarship Fund c/o Holgate LP, 130 Central Avenue, Dover, NH 03820. Additional details regarding the scholarship will be made available at a later time.
At this time, funeral services will be private for the family. Once we are able, services will be announced for all those who would like to attend.
Please go to www.taskerfh.com to sign the online guestbook.

Published in The Providence Journal on Jun. 5, 2020.
50 entries
June 4, 2020
So sorry to read of Fran passing.RIP
Jim & Susan Galvin
Friend
June 4, 2020
Life is complex, and so is death. The feelings that follow a death can be easier to navigate with a friend. Were all here for you and you family. Wishing you as much peace as possible during this difficult time.
Wesley Carrier
Friend
June 4, 2020
The Hopkins house was the afterschool Honeycomb Hideout of our Beech Road/Longmeadow neighborhood. Everyone would ride bikes to their driveway, grab a Flaky Puff from the kitchen, and dash to the basement so we could position ourselves together before missing a minute of back-to-back Brady Bunch episodes. Warmest memories of our youth. Fran welcomed everyone and anyone, and you were always greeted with her kindest, radiant, almost mischievous smile.

Bill, Kristen, Billy, Kerry, Betsy, we mourn for your loss. Your mom was the absolute best.

Thank you for the Flaky Puffs, Fran.
Cindy Eagan
Neighbor
June 3, 2020
Bill and family: Thinking of all of you and sending prayers and our deepest sympathy. May the caring thoughts of so many bring you comfort. Sincerely
Davd and Ann Goodwin
Acquaintance
June 3, 2020
Mariah and I are sending our Love!
Mariah & Scott Fata
Friend
June 3, 2020
A life well lived and respected; may she rest in peace.
Jeremy Plante
Friend
June 3, 2020
we are deeply sorry for your loss. thoughts and prayers are with all of you.
randy belhumeur
Friend
June 2, 2020
May God bless you and your family in this time of sorrow.
Patty Kish
Acquaintance
June 2, 2020
So sorry for your loss. I will never forget this lady with a heart of gold. Her support she gave me in my first jobs taught me to grow and seek higher golds. Im now retired and living mostly in Alaska. My first job at Garrison Grocery then to Hoppys.
My sincere sympathys to the family.
Mary (McCabe) Waleryszak
Mary Waleryszak
Friend
June 2, 2020
Bill and Family: Please accept my sincere Condolences on the passing of Franny. May her Wonderful Memories be a source of strength during these difficult times. Fond memories of Moving Furniture from House to House on the same street in Dover. Warm Regards, Mike and Susie Kelleher. Matunuck R.I.
Michael Kelleher
June 2, 2020
Bill, Kristen, Billy, Kerry, Betsy and all of Clan Hopkins beyond,
Our deepest condolences and thoughts and prayers being sent your way in this difficult time. Fran touched so many and will be so sorely missed and fondly remembered by those multitudes, which I'm honored to say includes us. Will do anything to help you through this so don't hesitate to ask.
Much love,
Deke and Suzanne Schultze and family
Donald Schultze Jr.
Friend
June 2, 2020
A Greta person very thoughtful and kind so sorry to hear may she Rest In Peace
Roland Allyson
Friend
June 2, 2020
She will be missed! I'm so sorry for your loss and this terrible situation. I'm so glad you have each other, a large family is a blessing at this time for everyone. I have so many memories and they are all happy and funny and I know each of you do also. Cherish those wonderful memories and she will forever live on in all of you. She loved you all so much and was very proud of each and everyone of you. My sympathy and hugs to all of you.
Karen Arkwell
Friend
June 2, 2020
Billy,

I am so very sorry to hear about the loss of your Mom. Your parents have always been such kind and caring people.
My thoughts and prayers are with you and your family.
Derek Allyson
Friend
June 2, 2020
Fran always had a smile and a something nice to say every time I saw her. Always willing to lend a helping hand. At Horne Street School she was so kind, caring and loving to each child and they all really enjoyed her - even when they weren't feeling well. She was such a comfort to them. She will be missed by many. Loving prayers go out to her family and friends. Fran certainly was one of a kind.
Laurie Rouleau
Friend
June 2, 2020
My condolences to my friend billy, and his family, for loosing such a great lady.
William Dickinson jr.
June 1, 2020
Fran will be missed by so many, she took care of my four children who attended Horne Street School. I remember her calling me several times to send one of them home(we lived across the street), so they could change out of their muddy clothes after playing flag football at recess. She didn't want them sitting in muddy clothes the rest of the day. She was so thoughtful and really cared about all of the students. My youngest daughter went to the nurses office regularly, just to hangout with Mrs. Hopkins. Words cannot express how sorry I am for your family. She was a wonderful person. We are all thankful she touched our lives. Jan Boyatsis & Family
Jan Boyatsis
Friend
June 1, 2020
Fran Hopkins ! It was such a nice experience knowing you for the short time we did.We shared so much love & care with taking care of our loved ones.God bless you I will certainly miss you!
Christine Hickman
Christine Hickman
June 1, 2020
Neal & I are so sorry to learn of Frans passing. We have many fond memories of times spent with the Hopkins family. Prayers for Bill & the rest of the family. Fran will be missed. Love, Ann & Neal
Ann & Neal Haber
Friend
June 1, 2020
Fran was a huge personality whome we trusted immensely.... She took wonderful care of our 2 daughters at Horne street elementary school all the time.... She will be missed so much for never forgotten
Peter wotton
Friend
June 1, 2020
Kristen, Billy, Kerry and Betsy your mom was such a wonderful lady. Always a great sense of humor, wrangling all of you to your various activities and events. Making sure you had fun and lived life. Ive many wonderful memories as your babysitter and times that I will cherish forever. Big hugs to your dad and all of
You.
Diana Bertrand Wellman
Friend
June 1, 2020
she was a kind and caring person to everyone. Always there for everyone one. She loved all the children and was always them. Im sure she will be missed. Bless you Bill and all your family. One of my most remembered friends. My love to you all.
Marlene Rivers
Friend
June 1, 2020
I only had the pleasure of knowing Fran over the past two years and quickly came to realize that she was one of the kindest woman I have ever known. She was extremely engaging and always excited to discuss my families recent activities with a caring intention that only she possessed. She will be greatly missed and I send my deepest condolences to the Hopkins family.
Jonathan Shapleigh
Friend
June 1, 2020
Billy and family-- My condolences to all of you. Clearly, your Mom made an impact on so many. May she Rest In Peace.
Jim Vachon
Friend
June 1, 2020
I remember her from when I went to Horne street she was always super nice to the students . She will be dearly missed. rest in peace
Larissa duhon
Student
June 1, 2020
To the best Woman I ever Known, & Loved, You will be missed. May God be with you.
geoffrey & Karen davis
Friend
June 1, 2020
Bill,
I am so sorry to hear of your loss. I hope the days ahead will bring you comforting memories of your wife.
Kathie Penna
Acquaintance
June 1, 2020
I believe my sons kindergarten year was her first at Horne street ..I would see her everyday when I came in to work the lunch hour .. such a kind loving lady always took the time to ask about my mom ,they couldnt had a better nurse ... she went above and beyond ..My Heart is Broken ...sending prayers for her family.. Love Always the Morse & Oroh Family
Katherine Oroh
Friend
June 1, 2020
Fran was an amazing lady and friend. She always told me what I needed to here and always supported myself and all those she worked with. I am very sorry for your loss.
Mike Romps
Friend
May 31, 2020
Billy, Kerry, Bill, Betsy and Kristen - We're all so saddened by the news last week and you are in our thoughts every day. Fran was one of a kind and was part of our family. Memories flushed back spending time together, in Dover and down at Bonnett - playing Bloody Mary and Manhunt in the backyard at twilight - some great childhood memories. She will be missed - Kevin, Elizabeth and Hope Allen
KEVIN ALLEN
Friend
May 31, 2020
Fran will be missed greatly, she was a great friend to everyone. She always was putting others needs ahead of her own and my family will always remember her and miss her. We will be thinking of her family during this difficult time, she was taken from all of us too early.
Shawn Arkwell
Friend
May 31, 2020
Fran had the ability to make you feel that whatever you were saying was important. She was always interested in your family. Always upbeat, she offered the best advice. Her gentle and compassionate personality was the perfect fit for the nursing profession and as a friend as well. I am grateful our paths intersected. Wishing her beloved family peace and strength
Donna Frank
Coworker
May 31, 2020
Bill and Family,
Our condolences for your loss. Fran was such a special lady who was a friend to me and my entire family in so many different ways. As a school nurse to my children and grandchildren, she was their go to person for any problem. Fran always made them feel better. Her smile radiated warmth , comfort, and caring. I feel that our lives have been blessed with having Fran a part of our lives.
Minnett Induisi
Friend
May 31, 2020
My thoughts and prayers are with Bill and his family.
Donald Brown
Friend
May 31, 2020
My heart is broken that such a wonderful friend, nurse and mentor has been taken from us so prematurely. Fran taught me the ropes of school nursing over the course of 20 years, beginning when my children were students at Horne St.. Her caring spirit will forever be in my heart. My deepest sympathy to Bill, Kristen, Billy, Kerry, Betsy and their families.
Margie Buckingham
Friend
May 31, 2020
Bill and Family,
Our deepest sympathy goes out to you during this difficult time. Such a loss of a bright joyful person.
Heartfelt condolences to you.
Ernie and Irene Carrier
Irene Carrier
Friend
May 31, 2020
I would like to extend my sympathy to the family. I always enjoyed visiting with her when she came to RI for events. Ann McGuirl [Kathy Kelleher's cousin]
Ann McGuirl
Friend
May 31, 2020
Our thoughts are with Fran's family. She was a wonderful person who cared for my 3 boys at HSS. She was dedicated, compassionate, and she had a huge heart! We will miss her greatly!
The Larkin Family
Friend
May 31, 2020
Fran was a such a loving, caring, giving woman who impacted us all for many generations. She will be so missed by so many. I am so very sorry for your loss.
Tawny Palmer
Friend
May 31, 2020
Chip and I have so many great memories of the Hopkin's family in hockey. we are so sorry for your loss! Fran was a fun, positive and kind person to all. our hearts go out to all of you. Nancy & Chip
nancy boisvert
Friend
May 30, 2020
Please accept my deepest sympathy to all who loved Fran. I hope in time her memory will bring you comfort. Kristen and Laura my heart is with you.
Sara Intriligator
May 30, 2020
RIP Fran. You were a great person and friend. I will remember you while I was growing up playing hockey with Billy to our meeting in the City or your home. You did great things for the City of Dover and my thoughts and prayers are with your family during this difficult time. Thoughts and prayers to the whole Hopkins family.
Glen Camire
Friend
May 30, 2020
Billy,

I am so sorry to hear about your mom. Our thoughts and prayers are with you.

Bibbet
Derek Ceppetelli
Friend
May 30, 2020
The Best person ever,I am very sorry for the family
Luis Miranda
Friend
May 30, 2020
The Hopkins were the backbone of Beech Road. We had the BEST neighborhood of the 70s, and Mrs. Hopkins was VIP!

I have fond memories of her and Mrs. Bilodeau bantering in their kitchen...all smiles and laughter.

To the family, I am so sorry for this devastating loss. She shined so bright in Dover, so we will see her bright shine in the sky.

All my love to you,

Julie
Julie Eagan Adams
Neighbor
May 30, 2020
I am so sad to hear this news. I have so many great memories of your mom Kristen.....times in Dover, Rhode Island and at the barn. She was a great woman. She definitely made the world a better place. My deepest condolences to all of the family.
Kelley Lehman
May 30, 2020
Bill, We are deeply saddened by the passing of Fran.
Our hearts and prayers are with you and your family
during this time of loss.
Jon and Gail Tsoronis
Friend
May 30, 2020
Fran made the world a better place just by her being in it. We have all been blessed to have known her, her kindness and gentle ways gave comfort to all . Fran will always be in the hearts of many. Our prayers go out to Bill and her loving family.
Bill and Linda
May 30, 2020
Fran made the world a better, brighter place, touching the lives of so many fortunate to have known her. She will be missed beyond measure but will continue to live in the hearts of those left behind.
Eva Clark
Coworker
May 30, 2020
I am so very sorry to hear of Mrs. Hopkins passing. She was always so kind to me when I was little. My prayers are with the entire Hopkins family and friends and all those lives that where touched by her.
Maggie Libby
Acquaintance
