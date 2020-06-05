Fran will be missed by so many, she took care of my four children who attended Horne Street School. I remember her calling me several times to send one of them home(we lived across the street), so they could change out of their muddy clothes after playing flag football at recess. She didn't want them sitting in muddy clothes the rest of the day. She was so thoughtful and really cared about all of the students. My youngest daughter went to the nurses office regularly, just to hangout with Mrs. Hopkins. Words cannot express how sorry I am for your family. She was a wonderful person. We are all thankful she touched our lives. Jan Boyatsis & Family

Jan Boyatsis

Friend