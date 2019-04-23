Home

Frances J. (Rogers) Dean


Frances J. (Rogers) Dean Obituary
DEAN, Frances J. (Rogers)
86, passed away peacefully on Saturday, April 20, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Walter O. Dean, Jr. for 66 years. Born in Pawtucket, she was a daughter of the late William H., Sr. and Phyllis (Crowther) Rogers.
Fran worked for Rhode Island Textile Co., for over thirty years until her retirement. She enjoyed golfing, sewing and completing crossword puzzles. Above all, Fran was a devoted and loving wife, mother, grandmother, sister, aunt and dear friend.
Besides her loving husband, she leaves two daughters, Joyce Brady of Sterling, CT and Nancy Thibeault and her husband, Brian, of Attleboro; a granddaughter, Melanie Thibeault of Attleboro and many beloved nieces and nephews. She was predeceased by a dear son-in-law, William Brady and siblings, Dorothy Hawkins, William Rogers, Jr., Gertrude Perron, Edith Jordan and Charles Rogers.
Services and flowers are respectfully omitted. Memorial gifts to the , 2348 Post Rd., Suite 104, Warwick, RI 02886 will be appreciated. Arrangements are entrusted to William W. Tripp Funeral Home, Pawtucket. For online condolences: TRIPPFUNERALHOME.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 23, 2019
