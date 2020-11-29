GAGNON, FRANCES L.
75, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in Brunswick, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Louis P. and Mary M. Gagnon.
Ms. Gagnon was employed by State Street Bank in Boston where she worked as a manager for many years before retiring. She was a devoted volunteer and valued her time spent with sick and disadvantaged children. Ms. Gagnon contributed to many charities, especially those who served children.
She is survived by a sister, Nancy G. Kolling of South Kingstown; two nephews, Frederick W. Kolling IV of Brownsville, VT, and Mark L. Gagnon of Malden, MA; and a niece, Jessica L. Gagnon of Malden, MA. She also leaves behind a great-niece. Ms. Gagnon was predeceased by her brother, Philip Gagnon.
Her funeral will be private at the safety and convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hasbro Children's RI Hospital Foundation, Development Office, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02901 or visit, https://giving.lifespan.org/Hasbro/Hasbro-Donation
, will be appreciated.
