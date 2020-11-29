1/
Frances L. Gagnon
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
GAGNON, FRANCES L.
75, passed away on Monday, November 23, 2020. Born in Brunswick, Maine, she was a daughter of the late Louis P. and Mary M. Gagnon.
Ms. Gagnon was employed by State Street Bank in Boston where she worked as a manager for many years before retiring. She was a devoted volunteer and valued her time spent with sick and disadvantaged children. Ms. Gagnon contributed to many charities, especially those who served children.
She is survived by a sister, Nancy G. Kolling of South Kingstown; two nephews, Frederick W. Kolling IV of Brownsville, VT, and Mark L. Gagnon of Malden, MA; and a niece, Jessica L. Gagnon of Malden, MA. She also leaves behind a great-niece. Ms. Gagnon was predeceased by her brother, Philip Gagnon.
Her funeral will be private at the safety and convenience of the family.
In lieu of flowers, contributions to Hasbro Children's RI Hospital Foundation, Development Office, P.O. Box H, Providence, RI 02901 or visit, https://giving.lifespan.org/Hasbro/Hasbro-Donation, will be appreciated.
Please visit www.FaganQuinnFuneralHome.com for information and online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 29, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home
825 Boston Neck Road
North Kingstown, RI 02852
(401) 295-5603
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Fagan-Quinn Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved