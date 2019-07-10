Home

Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
(401) 821-6760
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
8:00 AM - 9:15 AM
Prata-Gallogly Funeral Home
78 Providence Street
West Warwick, RI 02893
View Map
Mass of Christian Burial
Friday, Jul. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
St. Matthew Church
Elmwood Ave.
Cranston, RI
View Map
Frances L. (Lytle) Geary

Frances L. (Lytle) Geary Obituary
GEARY, FRANCES L. (LYTLE)
91, of Cranston, passed away peacefully Sunday evening, July 7, 2019 at the HopeHealth Hulitar Hospice Center, Providence.
She was the beloved wife of the late William E. Geary. Born in Providence, the daughter of the late William J. and Mary "Molly" (Reynolds) Lytle. She was a resident of Cranston for many years.
Fran was a graduate of St. Mary's Academy of the Visitation and began working at Brown & Sharpe at the age of 18 as a messenger between the factories in Providence and worked her way up after forty one years to Human Resource Officer before retiring. She was a communicant of St. Matthew Church and was an avid Red Sox, Bruins and Patriots fan for many years.
She is survived by thirty five nieces and nephews. She was the sister of the late Mary Marcello, Rose Holland, Catherine Maxwell, William F., John P. and Joseph Lytle, Eileen Vanasse and Margaret "Peggy" Vincent.
Visitation will be held Friday, July 12, 2019 from 8:00-9:15 a.m. from the PRATA-GALLOGLY Funeral Home, 78 Providence Street, West Warwick followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10:00 a.m. in St. Matthew Church, Elmwood Ave., Cranston. Interment will be in St. Ann Cemetery, Cranston. In lieu of flowers contributions to A.D.P.O.T. (Animals Depend on People Too), 999 Pippin Orchard Rd., Cranston, RI 02921 or HopeHealth Hospice & Palliative Care, 1085 North Main St., Providence, RI 02904 in her memory would be appreciated. Information and condolences please visit: www.PrataGallogly.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019
