|
|
BAGLEY, FRANCES M. (STEPKA)
84, of Johnston, died on February 8, 2020 at Cherry Hill Manor. She was the wife of the late Charles H. Bagley. Born in Johnston, she was a daughter of the late William and Bertha (Labus) Stepka.
Frances was a bookkeeper for Rally Point Raquet Club until retiring. She was a communicant of St. Adalbert Church, Providence. She enjoyed her garden of flowers, and most of all, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
She is survived by two children, Charles H. Bagley, Jr. and his wife Patricia, and Debra F. Cramer and her late husband Timothy, five grandchildren, Caitlyn Buscemi and her husband Sal, Jeremy Bagley, Gregory Bagley, Tate Bailey and his wife Brittany, and Grant Bailey, four great-grandchildren, and her sister-in-law, Shirley Palumbo.
Her funeral will be held Thursday at 8:45 am from the Robbins Funeral Home, 2251 Mineral Spring Ave., North Providence with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in St. Adalbert's Church, 866 Atwells Ave., Providence. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Cemetery, Exeter. Calling hours Wednesday 4-7 pm.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 11, 2020