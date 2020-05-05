|
Bigos, Frances M.
Frances M. Bigos, 91, of Pawtucket, passed into eternal life on May 2, 2020. She was the wife of the late August J. Bigos who predeceased her in 1999.
Mrs. Bigos was born in Providence, the daughter of the late Thomas Iannuccilli and Madeleine (Claeys) Iannuccilli. She was a longtime communicant of St. Teresa's Church in Pawtucket. Frances was the office administrator for Parkin Yarn for many years.
Mrs. Bigos is survived by her children: Karen A. Brennan and her husband Thomas "Ty" of North Attleboro, Massachusetts, August J. Bigos Jr. and his wife Kathleen, of Cumberland and James A. Bigos and his wife Lynne of Lincoln. Frances is also survived by her grandchildren: Kara J. Brennan, Julie F. Brennan Moroney and her husband Ryan, August E. Bigos, Bethany A. Bigos, Ariana L. Bigos and Melanie A. Bigos. Mrs. Bigos had four great grandchildren.
There will be a graveside service for the family of Frances Bigos on Wednesday, May 6th in Mt. St. Mary's Cemetery, Pawtucket. A Memorial Mass in St. Teresa's Church, 358 Newport Avenue, Pawtucket will take place on a date to be announced. www.manningheffern.com
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Special Care Unit, St. Antoine Residence, 10 Rhodes Avenue, North Smithfield, R.I., 02896
Published in The Providence Journal on May 5, 2020