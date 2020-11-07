Palagi, Frances M (Desvoyaux)

76, of South Attleboro, MA died unexpectedly on Nov. 3, 2020. She was a baker at Almacs Supermarket for over 30 years.

Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was predeceased by her parents, Armand and Grace (Ricci) Desvoyaux, daughter, Deborah M. Palagi, and companion, Leo Lebeuf.

Fran is survived by daughters, Robin Melton and husband, Corey; Gayle Leroux and husband, Kevin; brother, Armand Desvoyaux and wife, Nancy Ann Dooley; and grandchildren, Bryan Palagi and wife, Allison; Justin Leroux and wife, Erin; Megan Leroux and companion, John Hardiman; and Kyle Leroux and fiancée, Tiffany Donna-Golob.

Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM at Manning-Heffern Funeral Home. Covid restrictions apply.



