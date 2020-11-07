1/
Frances M. (Desvoyaux) Palagi
Palagi, Frances M (Desvoyaux)
76, of South Attleboro, MA died unexpectedly on Nov. 3, 2020. She was a baker at Almacs Supermarket for over 30 years.
Born in Pawtucket, RI, she was predeceased by her parents, Armand and Grace (Ricci) Desvoyaux, daughter, Deborah M. Palagi, and companion, Leo Lebeuf.
Fran is survived by daughters, Robin Melton and husband, Corey; Gayle Leroux and husband, Kevin; brother, Armand Desvoyaux and wife, Nancy Ann Dooley; and grandchildren, Bryan Palagi and wife, Allison; Justin Leroux and wife, Erin; Megan Leroux and companion, John Hardiman; and Kyle Leroux and fiancée, Tiffany Donna-Golob.
Visitation will be Sunday 2-4 PM at Manning-Heffern Funeral Home. Covid restrictions apply.

Published in The Providence Journal on Nov. 7, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
NOV
8
Visitation
02:00 - 04:00 PM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
NOV
9
Service
12:00 PM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
Funeral services provided by
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Memories & Condolences
November 7, 2020
Offering our deepest condolences during this difficult time.
The Staff of Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
