Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
(401) 723-1312
Calling hours
Sunday, Jul. 21, 2019
2:00 PM - 5:00 PM
Manning-Heffern Funeral Home
68 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI 02860
Funeral service
Monday, Jul. 22, 2019
10:00 AM
Church of the Good Shepherd
490 Broadway
Pawtucket, RI
Frances Melba Spencer Obituary
Spencer, Frances Melba
Frances Melba Spencer, 90, passed away peacefully on July 15, 2019 at the Sunny View Nursing home in Warwick, R.I.. surrounded by her loving family. She was the wife of the late Gordon W. Spencer
Mrs. Spencer is survived by her children; Carol Keiser and her husband Raymond of Seekonk, Massachusetts, Susan Cheetham of Pawtucket and the late Dennis Cheetham, Gordon T. Spencer and his companion Christiana Evans, of Crested Butte, Colorado, John Spencer and his wife Nancy of Fairbanks, Alaska, Kathleen Olbrych, and her husband David of Lincoln, Peter Spencer and his wife Amy of New Bern, North Carolina. She is also survived by her eleven grandchildren, eighteen great grandchildren, four nephews and two nieces. Frances was the sister of the late Florence J. Taft.
There will be a funeral service for Mrs. Spencer on Monday , July 22th at 10:00 am in the Church of the Good Shepherd , 490 Broadway, Pawtucket. Her burial will be in Riverside Cemetery, Pawtucket. The calling hours will be Sunday from 2-5 pm in the Manning-Heffern Funeral Home, 68 Broadway, Pawtucket . For the full obituary please visit www.manningheffern.com
Published in The Providence Journal from July 18 to July 19, 2019
