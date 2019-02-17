|
Padilla (DiCicco), Frances
75, passed away peacefully at the home of her sister on February 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Emilio and Antonetta (Bosco) DiCicco. Frances worked as a seamstress in Providence for 23 years. She is survived by her son Jason Padilla, her sister Maria (DiCicco) Finucane, her brother Roger DiCicco and his wife Sharon, and her nieces and nephews. No funeral will be held, the family will have a memorial service at Roger Wiliams Park at a date to be announced.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019