Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Frances Padilla
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Frances (DiCicco) Padilla

Obituary Condolences Flowers

Frances (DiCicco) Padilla Obituary
Padilla (DiCicco), Frances
75, passed away peacefully at the home of her sister on February 7, 2019. She was the daughter of the late Emilio and Antonetta (Bosco) DiCicco. Frances worked as a seamstress in Providence for 23 years. She is survived by her son Jason Padilla, her sister Maria (DiCicco) Finucane, her brother Roger DiCicco and his wife Sharon, and her nieces and nephews. No funeral will be held, the family will have a memorial service at Roger Wiliams Park at a date to be announced.
Published in The Providence Journal on Feb. 17, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.