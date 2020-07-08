Frances Polese-Luke

POLESE-LUKE, FRANCES
64, of Cranston, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Roccasecca, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Peppino and Brigida (Tedeschi) Polese. After her parents passing, she was raised by her brother in-law Enzo and her deceased sister Lucy Mesiti. Frances was an eligibility tech for the State of RI for 35 years.
Frances is survived by her loving children, Meredith Luke of Cranston, William Polese of North Kingstown, Richard Luke II and his wife Robyn Robidoux of Cranston. She was the cherished grandmother of Alexia Smith, Brittney, Lauren and Khloe Medeiros, Richard III and Julianna Luke; great grandmother of Aiden and Damon Borges, and Michael McKeehan. She was the sister of Rosina Casale, Maria Polese Grimshaw, Carmela Ferrante all of Cranston, Gaetana Sorvillo of FL and the late Lucy Mesiti. Frances also leaves behind her husband and dear friend Richard Luke Sr, and many nieces nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Her funeral services are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com
for online condolences.