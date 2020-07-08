1/1
Frances Polese-Luke
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
POLESE-LUKE, FRANCES
64, of Cranston, passed away at her home on Sunday, July 5, 2020, surrounded by her loving family. Born in Roccasecca, Italy, she was the daughter of the late Peppino and Brigida (Tedeschi) Polese. After her parents passing, she was raised by her brother in-law Enzo and her deceased sister Lucy Mesiti. Frances was an eligibility tech for the State of RI for 35 years.
Frances is survived by her loving children, Meredith Luke of Cranston, William Polese of North Kingstown, Richard Luke II and his wife Robyn Robidoux of Cranston. She was the cherished grandmother of Alexia Smith, Brittney, Lauren and Khloe Medeiros, Richard III and Julianna Luke; great grandmother of Aiden and Damon Borges, and Michael McKeehan. She was the sister of Rosina Casale, Maria Polese Grimshaw, Carmela Ferrante all of Cranston, Gaetana Sorvillo of FL and the late Lucy Mesiti. Frances also leaves behind her husband and dear friend Richard Luke Sr, and many nieces nephews and great nieces and nephews.
Her funeral services are respectfully private. Visit NardolilloFH.com for online condolences.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Jul. 8, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

3 entries
July 7, 2020
I will always remember your smile and kindness
Ruth Marrocco Allen
Friend
July 7, 2020
AWAYS IN MY
Rick Luke
Family
July 7, 2020
Auntie I will always remember u as my second mom... u never gave up on me our any1 in fact,u never judge us,u gave ur wisdom with ur amazing heart n luv that u gave 2 use all... u will always be loved miss n never 4 gotten...LUV U AWAYS RICKY XOXOXOX
Rick Luke
Family
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved