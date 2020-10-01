SANTANGELO, FRANCES (MANCINI)
94, passed away on September 15, 2020. She was the widow of Pasco (Pat) Santangelo. They shared 72 years of marriage.
Born in Providence, RI, she was the daughter of Anthony and Ethel Mancini. Frances was employed by the Town of Johnston and retired after serving 20 years in the tax collector's office.
Frances was a sports enthusiast and enjoyed attending games and cheering on her children and grandchildren as they progressed from Little League to College and University teams.
As PTA President of AA Williams Elementary School she convinced local heavy equipment operators to volunteer to remove large boulders from land on school grounds and transformed unusable area into a playground for the children.
Every summer Frances organized and hosted a Fourth of July family and friends event at Scarborough Beach, creating good times and fond memories for all.
She is survived by her four children, Pat Jr., Stephen, Janet and David, daughter in law Arlene, and grandchildren, Stevie, Alex and Andrew, and her brother, Anthony Mancini. She was predeceased by her two sisters, Anna Cotoia and Flora Gemma and daughter in law Susan Santangelo.
There will be a Mass of Christian Burial on October 2, 2020, at 10:00 a.m. at St. Robert's Bellarmine Catholic Church, 1804 Atwood Avenue, Johnston, RI.
Frances will be laid to rest next to her husband Pat in a private service at Arlington National Cemetery.
