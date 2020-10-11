Vogelaar, Frances
Frances J. (Roukema) Vogelaar, 97, formerly of No. Providence passed away on Friday October 9, 2020 in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Frederick J. Vogelaar who died in 2018.
Frances had been a teacher in No. Providence for over 25 years before retiring in 1988. Prior to that she taught at Brandon in FL and Whitinsville Christian School in Whitinsville, MA, teaching English and Biology.
She was born November 13, 1922 in Tampa, FL the daughter of the late Charles and Sadie (Visser) Roukema. She graduated from Brandon High School, received her BA in teaching from Florida Southern University and did her graduate studies through Providence College. Frances lived in Whitinsville, MA during the 1940's before moving to No. Providence.
Frances was very active in the Calvin Presbyterian Church in Cumberland and was a member of the choir. She volunteered at Roger Williams Hospital for many years and enjoyed music, singing, visiting with her family, and an occasional scoop of ice cream.
She is survived by her children, Sherman C. and his wife Sharon Vogelaar of No. Providence and Sharon and her husband Eric Grina of Mansfield, MA; a brother Dr. Edward Roukema of Springfield, VA; five grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Melissa, Benjamin, and Jacob and two great-grandsons Ryan and Navin.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10 AM in the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Rd., Cumberland, RI.
There will be no public visiting hours.
Burial will be in Riverdale Cemetery, Northbridge, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Rd., Cumberland, RI 02864.
Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville. bumafuneralhome.com