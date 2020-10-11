1/1
Frances Vogelaar
1922 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Frances's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Vogelaar, Frances
Frances J. (Roukema) Vogelaar, 97, formerly of No. Providence passed away on Friday October 9, 2020 in the Miriam Hospital, Providence. She was the wife of the late Frederick J. Vogelaar who died in 2018.
Frances had been a teacher in No. Providence for over 25 years before retiring in 1988. Prior to that she taught at Brandon in FL and Whitinsville Christian School in Whitinsville, MA, teaching English and Biology.
She was born November 13, 1922 in Tampa, FL the daughter of the late Charles and Sadie (Visser) Roukema. She graduated from Brandon High School, received her BA in teaching from Florida Southern University and did her graduate studies through Providence College. Frances lived in Whitinsville, MA during the 1940's before moving to No. Providence.
Frances was very active in the Calvin Presbyterian Church in Cumberland and was a member of the choir. She volunteered at Roger Williams Hospital for many years and enjoyed music, singing, visiting with her family, and an occasional scoop of ice cream.
She is survived by her children, Sherman C. and his wife Sharon Vogelaar of No. Providence and Sharon and her husband Eric Grina of Mansfield, MA; a brother Dr. Edward Roukema of Springfield, VA; five grandchildren, Sarah, Matthew, Melissa, Benjamin, and Jacob and two great-grandsons Ryan and Navin.
A private funeral service will be held Saturday October 17, 2020 at 10 AM in the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Rd., Cumberland, RI.
There will be no public visiting hours.
Burial will be in Riverdale Cemetery, Northbridge, MA.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Calvin Presbyterian Church, 126 Angell Rd., Cumberland, RI 02864.
Arrangements by Buma Funeral Home, Whitinsville. bumafuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
17
Funeral service
10:00 AM
Calvin Presbyterian Church
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Buma Funeral Home
480 Church Street
Whitinsville, MA 01588
(508) 234-2362
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Buma Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved