Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
(401) 942-1220
Funeral
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
10:00 AM
Nardolillo Funeral Home Inc
1278 Park Ave
Cranston, RI 02910
Mass of Christian Burial
Wednesday, May 29, 2019
11:00 AM
St. Mary's Church
Cranston, RI
Francesco "Franco" Addessi

Addessi, Francesco "Franco"
88, of Cranston passed away peacefully on Friday, May 24, 2019 at RI Hospital, Providence. He was the beloved husband of Anna (Manzo) Addessi. They were married for the past 61 years. Born in Itri, Italy he was the son of the late Joseph and Antonietta ( Meschino ) Addessi.
Franco met and married his true love, Anna, in Italy. In 1958 Franco and Anna emigrated to the United States chasing the American dream. He worked as a Master Foreign Auto Mechanic for 25 years and moved on to finish his work career as a Tool Maker at Phoenix Tool.
Franco lead a simple life of hard work and family and friends. His passions were gardening, wine making and baking italian biscotti, which he proudly enjoyed sharing with his family and friends. He was a member and former President of the St. Mary's Feast Society, member of the South Side Social Club and Santa Maria di Prata Society.
Besides his wife he leaves a daughter, Diana Cordeiro and her husband, David,
a son John Addessi and his wife, Debra, and the joys of his life, his grandchildren, Joseph, Julia and Alexander. He also leaves his siblings Immacolata Capirchio, Floriana Stamegna, Ida DiBiase, Pietro and Salvatore Addessi, all of whom reside in Italy, and the late Giuseppine Manzi and Lina Monicelli.
His funeral will be held on Wednesday at 10 am from the NARDOLILLO FUNERAL HOME & Crematory 1278 Park Ave., Cranston followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 11 am in St. Mary's Church, Cranston . Burial will take place in St. Ann's Cemetery, Cranston . VISITING HOURS: Tuesday 4-8 pm. Visit Nardolillofh.com for online condolences.
Published in The Providence Journal on May 27, 2019
