MEDEIROS, FRANCINE G. (MANGIANTE)
65, of North Providence, passed away Monday, July 1, 2019. She was the beloved wife of Thomas Cotter. Born in Providence, she was the daughter of the late Louis and Barbara (Davis) Mangiante.
Fran worked for the Belknap White Group in Mansfield.
In addition to her husband, she is survived by her brother, Robert Mangiante; her stepdaughter, Jennifer Sousa and her husband Dennis; her stepson, Brian Cotter and his wife Andrea; and four grandchildren, Hannah, Jonathan, Brian and Adrienne.
Visitation will be held Wednesday Morning, July 3, 2019 from 8:30 a.m. – 9:45 a.m. with a Prayer Service at 9:45 a.m. in the MACERONI FUNERAL HOME, 1381 Smith St., North Providence. Burial will follow in Highland Memorial Park, Johnston. In lieu of flowers, donations in Fran's memory may be made to: National Multiple Sclerosis Society, Rhode Island Chapter, 205 Hallene Road Suite 209, Warwick, RI 02886. maceroni.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 2, 2019