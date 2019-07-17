Home

Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
(401) 738-1977
Visitation
Friday, Jul. 19, 2019
4:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Funeral service
Saturday, Jul. 20, 2019
9:30 AM
Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home
2435 Warwick Ave
Warwick, RI 02889
Francis C. Bailey Sr.

Francis C. Bailey Sr. Obituary
BAILEY SR., FRANCIS C.,
73, passed away Sunday, July 14, 2019. He was the husband of the late Cheryl L. (Casey) Bailey and a son of the late Gilbert and Anne (Donnelly) Bailey. Mr. Bailey was a US Postal Worker before retiring and was a United States Air Force veteran of the Vietnam War. He is survived by one son, Francis C. Bailey, II, one daughter Rebecca A. Bailey, one sister, Barbara Bailey and five grandchildren. His funeral service will be held Saturday, July 20, 2019 at 9:30 am in the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Chapel, 2435 Warwick Avenue, Warwick, RI. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans Cemetery, Exeter, RI. Visiting hours Friday, 4-8 PM. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on July 17, 2019
