|
|
|
MOONEY, FRANCIS C.
74, of North Providence passed away peacefully July 7, 2019 at his summer home in Charlestown, RI. He was the beloved husband of Marilyn (Archetto) Mooney for 53 years. Son of Frank and Violet Rose (Mickelson) Mooney, he was raised in Pawtucket, Frank was father to three loving children, David Mooney and his wife Patti, Michael Mooney and his wife Karissa, and Marlo (Mooney) Itteilag and her husband Robert, and five grandchildren; Isabel, Joshua, Ryan, Katie, and Nate. He is survived by his siblings Gail (Mooney) Baluch and David, Thom, and Christopher Mooney. He was predeceased by his brother Daniel Mooney and his sister Joyce (Mooney) Solotke.
Frank graduated from Providence College in 1968 with a degree in History and taught Social Studies and History at North Smithfield High School for 28 years. He worked part-time in the circulation department at the Providence Journal for over 40 years. Frank and his wife Marilyn fostered over twenty children and were also adoptive parents. Frank had many passions including playing basketball, tennis and watching sports on television. A big Friars fan, he was a seasons ticket holder for the Providence Friar's Men's basketball. Frank loved being with his family and spent many summers at East Matunuck Beach. After retiring, Frank volunteered at the Little Sisters of the Poor and taught GED classes. A dog lover, Frank rescued more than one pet. He was an avid reader of history books, especially books about Abraham Lincoln and the Civil War. He enjoyed lively debates on politics, religion, and philosophy. One of Frank's pleasures was riding around town in his red convertible Fiat. A devout Catholic, he enjoyed listening to Fulton Sheen and reading G.K. Chesterton.
His funeral will be held Saturday, July 13, 2019 at 9am from Anderson Winfield Funeral Home, Rt 44 at Greenville Common, Greenville with a Mass of Christian Burial in St. Augustine's Church, 639 Mount Pleasant Avenue, Providence at 10am. Interment will follow in Notre Dame Cemetery, Pawtucket. Visiting hours are Friday 4-7 pm. Donations in Frank's name can be made to The Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket. RI 02860. For messages of condolence please see www.andersonwinfield.net
Published in The Providence Journal on July 10, 2019