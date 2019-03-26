|
CANNING, FRANCIS D.
Frank died on March 23 at the age of 76 surrounded by his loving family. He was the son of the late Francis J. and Ann (McDermott) Canning. Frank was married to Barbara A. (Gichan) Canning for 53 years. Together they had three children; Mark D. Canning, Peter J. Canning, and Andrea M. (Canning) Hajian. Barbara and Frank also had six grandchildren; Liam and Anthony Canning, Oliver and Luke Canning, and David and Erin Hajian. Frank also leaves his brother, William J. Canning and his two sisters; Mary (Canning) Cox and Anne (Canning) Reynolds and many cousins, nieces and nephews. Frank graduated from the Assumption Elementary and Junior High in Providence, LaSalle Academy in Providence, and Providence College. Frank received a BA and MA in Elementary Education from Providence College. Frank was co-captain of the LaSalle Academy and Providence College baseball teams. He was a well-known and respected hitter and catcher on the New England baseball diamonds, stretching from Bucklin Park in Providence to the shores of Cape Cod. Frank enjoyed 34 years of successful employment in the Providence School System. He was a teacher, special needs resource teacher, a Special Education Coordinator and Elementary School Principal. It was during those years that Frank encountered many wonderful students, parents, and fellow teachers and administrators.
Frank served as a member of the Catholic Chaplaincy Team at the ACI in Cranston for well-over ten years, serving mostly in the Awaiting Trial Section.
On the road of life, due to health issues, Frank occasionally found himself on a road laden with bumps. Fortunately, his beautiful wife, Barbara, was his companion and that made all the difference.
His funeral will be held Thursday, March 28, 2019 at 9 AM from the Thomas & Walter Quinn Funeral Home, 2435 Warwick Ave., Warwick, with a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 AM in St. Benedict Church, Beach Avenue. Burial will be in Gate of Heaven Cemetery, East Providence. Visiting hours, Wednesday, 4-7 PM. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Little Sisters of the Poor, 964 Main Street, Pawtucket, RI 02860 would be appreciated. Information and condolences, visit TheQuinnFuneralHome.com
Published in The Providence Journal from Mar. 26 to Mar. 27, 2019