Francis E. Waters Sr.
Waters, Sr., Francis E.
91, passed away on September 27, 2020, at his home, surrounded by his family. He was the beloved husband of the late Anna J. (Comella) Waters.
Born in Providence, Francis was the son of the late James M. and Laura (Luce) Waters.
He was a longtime resident of Smith Hill, before moving to North Providence, and then to Cranston.
Francis served his country as a proud member of the US Army, during the Korean Conflict. He was employed as a Foundry Manager for the former Gorham Manufacturing Co., for 34 years before his retirement. Francis was very well known, serving as the morning manager at GI Joe's on Smith Street, for over 20 years. He also volunteered as a Senior Companion at the Franciscan Missionary of Mary Day Care Center in No. Providence.
Francis is survived by a daughter, Diana Miele, a son, Francis "Frank" E. Waters, Jr., his grandchildren, John Scully, Stefanie Santana, his great grandchildren, Michael Joseph, Madison Scully, Olivia Santana, and Owen Santana. He was predeceased by his son in law, Daniel Santana, and 11 siblings.
Calling hours, Sunday, 4 – 7 pm, in the Russell J. Boyle and Son Funeral Home, 331 Smith St., Providence. Funeral Monday at 830 am followed by a Mass of Christian Burial at 10 am in Immaculate Conception Church, 237 Garden Hills Dr., Cranston.
Burial, with military honors, will follow in the RI Veteran's Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
For directions, and online condolences, please visit boyleandsonfuneralhome.com


Published in The Providence Journal on Oct. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
OCT
4
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Russell J. Boyle & Son Funeral Home
OCT
5
Funeral
08:30 AM
OCT
5
Mass of Christian Burial
10:00 AM
Immaculate Conception Church
