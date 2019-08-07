|
|
Gallagher, Francis "Frank"
Francis (Frank) Gallagher, 84, of Lincoln, RI died peacefully surrounded by his loving children on August 2, 2019.
Frank was the oldest of 6 children, born to William and Lillian Gallagher and raised in Taunton, MA. Frank graduated from Coyle High School in 1953 where he excelled as both a student and an athlete playing football, basketball and baseball. He was later inducted into the Coyle High School Athletic Hall of Fame. He earned a full scholarship to play football at Boston College graduating in 1957.
After graduation from BC he joined the Marine Corps as an officer and was stationed in Hawaii where he married Kathleen Churchill. They went on to have 5 children and lived primarily in Warwick, Rhode Island.
Frank had a long and successful professional career. He worked for Ameriprise Financial for 50 years, retiring in 2016. At Ameriprise Frank worked as a financial advisor, District Manager and Divisional Vice President.
Frank had many talents. He was an avid golfer and was a member of the Warwick Country Club where he could often be heard needling his opponents with his Irish sense of humor. He was also an excellent story teller and generous to a fault. He loved his many dogs, spoiling them and taking them for long walks on the beach at Cape Cod. Frank loved the Cape where he enjoyed the summers on the Gallagher family compound. He was often seen sitting on the back deck with his siblings, children, nieces and nephews or grandchildren laughing and telling stories. Above all else, he was a loving family man and the patriarch of the Gallagher Clan.
Frank loved his children and 12 grandchildren, always providing guidance and good advice. He took great pride in their growth and achievements. On Friday nights you could catch him watching a John Wayne movie and he never said no to a bowl of ice cream. His favorite music was Patsy Cline and Loretta Lynn.
Frank was also known as somebody who defended those who could not defend themselves. His character was such that he was extremely charitable and quietly donated to multiple charitable organizations over the years.
Frank was admired and revered by his entire family. His sense of humor, straight talk and larger than life personality will be sorely missed.
Frank leaves behind daughters Kelly Holzman of Barnstable, MA; Kathleen Dapkas and her husband Robert of Marshfield, MA; Karen Kowalski and her husband Michael of King of Prussia, PA and his sons Kevin Gallagher of Hudson, MA and Christopher Gallagher and his wife Catherine of Hopkinton, MA. He also leaves his loving sister Rosemary Hunter and her husband Robert of Attleboro, MA, his brother Thomas Gallagher and his wife Jean of Yarmouthport, MA and his brother Robert Gallagher and his wife Paula of East Taunton, MA. Frank is also survived by his sisters-in-law Ann Gallagher of Dennis, MA and Joan Gallagher of Taunton, MA. Last, but not least he leaves behind his loving grandchildren, many cousins and nieces and nephews. Frank is pre-deceased by his brothers Timothy Gallagher and William Gallagher.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Monday August 12 at 11:30AM at Our Lady of Victory in Centerville, MA. He will be buried at the Massachusetts National Cemetery in Bourne, MA. Friends and family are invited to a reception immediately following at The Brookside Club, 11 Brigadoone Road, Bourne, MA.
In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the s Project, https://support.woundedwarriorproject.org or the Massachusetts MSPCA, https://www.mspca.org/adoption-centers/cape-cod-adoption-center/
For online guestbook and directions, please visit www.johnlawrencefuneralhome.com
Published in The Providence Journal on Aug. 7, 2019