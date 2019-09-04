|
|
DAIGNEAULT, FRANCIS H.
died Sunday, September 1, 2019 at home on his 94th birthday. For 35 years he was the beloved husband of Carolyn A. (Seidel) Daigneault.
He was the father of Debra Daigneault & Pamela Daigneault both of Warwick. Brother of the late Philip Raymond Daigneault, William Daigneault, Albert Daigneault, Arthur Daigneault & Claire McCurdy. He was brother-in-law to Sandra (Seidel) Clavette & her husband Gil, Maureen Seidel & her husband Clifton Seidel who always called Frank, "my buddy".
He was "Uncle Frank" to many nieces & nephews, namely Donna Richards (husband Randy), Stephen Collard (wife Cathy), Allison Collard (wife Kara), Stephanie Bulan (husband Daniel), Raymond Seidel (wife Kristy) and the late David Collard. He was "Uncle Frank" also to Stephen & George Daigneault, Delores Grattage, Kathleen Tortolano (husband Peter), Richard & Terrance McCurdy, Raymond Daigneault and the late Noel Daigneault.
He was the great Uncle of Heather Richards & Klajd, Kyle Richards, Ryan Collard, Daniel Collard, Vincent Collard, Kelsey Collard, Sophia Bulan, Meadow Bulan, Zachary Seidel and Braedan Seidel.
Born in Johnston, RI to Joseph and Clara (Bonnin) Daigneault he finished school and at the age of 17 enlisted in the United States Navy. During World War II Frank served as a signalman aboard the USS Fayette, a Bayfield-class attack transport, and onboard LSM 212 and later LSM 476, both amphibious assault ships.
Upon being discharged from the Navy he became and worked as a real estate examiner for over 40 years. Before retiring he served for 10 years as President of the Stewart Title Company in Rhode Island. Frank's hobby was ship modeling. He was an avid reader.
His funeral service will be held at Carpenter-Jenks Funeral Home, 659 East Greenwich Avenue, West Warwick on Friday, September 6 at 11 AM. Calling hours will be immediately prior to the service on Friday from 9:30 - 11:00 AM. Burial with military honors will be in the RI Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter.
Knowing how much he loved animals, donations in Frank's his memory made to The Humane Society of the United States, 1255 23rd Street, NW, Suite 450, Washington, DC 20037 (www.humanesociety.org) would be greatly appreciated.
Condolences may also be offered and memories shared online at www.carpenterjenks.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Sept. 4, 2019