LEE, FRANCIS H.
86, of Wakefield, on April 22. Beloved husband of Annette (Lefebvre) Lee. Father of James Lee, Donna Doll, and John Lee. Mr. Lee was a proud veteran of the Korean War. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 am Thursday at St. Mary Star of the Sea, 864 Pt. Judith Road, Narragansett. Burial will follow in the Rhode Island Veterans Memorial Cemetery, Exeter. Visiting hours are respectfully omitted. For condolences and memorial donations, averytsortifuneralhome.com.
Published in The Providence Journal on Apr. 24, 2019