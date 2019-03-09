|
Casey, Francis J.
Lincoln, RI: Francis J. Casey, Jr., 60, passed away suddenly on Tuesday, March 5th, in his home in Lincoln.
He leaves his two daughters, Shannon Casey of Cranston, RI and Corina Casey and her husband Tomas Matthew Staten of Oxford, MA; his grandson, Thomas Llewyn Casey Staten; his two brothers, David Casey and his wife Brigid of Williamstown, MA and John Casey and his wife Gina of Daytona Beach, FL; his two sisters, Nadine Casey and Colleen Casey, both of Holland; many nieces, nephews and cousins, as well as many friends, colleagues and students.
Francis was a devoted educator for 38 years, first in New Hampshire and then in Rhode Island with the Northern Rhode Island Collaborative. His students were everything to him and he believed in each and everyone of them. He was a member of the Northern RI Collaborative Employees Union and served as president of the Union.
A funeral Mass for Francis will be held on Thursday, March 14th, at 10:00am in St. Anne's Church, 16 Church St., Sturbridge. Burial will be private. Calling hours for Francis will be held on Wednesday, March 13th, from 4:00 to 7:00pm in the Daniel T. Morrill Funeral Home, 130 Hamilton St., Southbridge, MA.
In lieu of flowers donations may be made to the NRICEU Scholarship Fund, send checks to: CMEFCU, 2145 Diamond Hill Rd, Cumberland, RI 02864.
Published in The Providence Journal on Mar. 9, 2019