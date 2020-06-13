Or Copy this URL to Share

Send an Email

Share Francis's life story with friends and family

Share Francis's life story with friends and family



81, of Coventry, passed away at Kent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth E. (Martinelli) Perry in 1981 and his son Justin F. Perry in 1985. He was a son of the late Frank J. and Anna E. (Dusza) Perry.

Frank earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from URI in 1959 and achieved a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from URI in 1967 while serving in the U. S. Army Reserves. Frank was a registered Professional Engineer for the RI Department of Transportation and retired after 30 years of service. Frank began his career with the State as a bridge designer. He then established the Engineering Computer Operation Division. He served as Chief of Data Operations until his retirement. Among his many accomplishments, Frank was responsible for setting up the first computer system for the RI Division of Motor Vehicles. Frank was also elected to the National Association of Computer User Board of Directors, serving as both treasurer and president. After retiring, Frank opened a private engineering company that provided traffic studies and design. Frank served on the Coventry Town Council from 1990 – 1996 and the Coventry Board of Canvassers, serving as chairman for many years. He received a Proclamation from the Town of Coventry in 2018 for his 20 years on the Board of Canvassers. Frank served on the Kent County Water Authority for 10 years, as his father did before him, including time as president. Frank was also appointed to serve on the State of RI Water Resources Board. A devoted lifelong Coventry resident, Frank was well known for his commitment to others and his willingness to serve his community and parish in many capacities. Frank was an avid Model Railroader and devoted grandfather to Elizabeth, Meghan and Daniel. His was a life well lived and he will be missed.

He was the father of Stephanie A. Enos and her husband Craig of Barrington, Francis J. Perry, Jason S. Perry and his wife Amy, all of Coventry; grandfather of Elizabeth, Daniel and Meghan. Frank was the brother of Dr. Fred "Ted" Perry (Carol) of Coventry, and William F. Perry (Charlene) of Melbourne, Florida. He is also survived by several nieces & nephews.

A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 am in Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted, memorial donations to the Coventry Food Bank, C/O the Coventry Senior Center, 50 Wood St., Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry.

PERRY, JR. P.E., FRANCIS J. "FRANK"81, of Coventry, passed away at Kent Hospital, surrounded by his loving family on Tuesday, June 9, 2020. He was predeceased by his wife Elizabeth E. (Martinelli) Perry in 1981 and his son Justin F. Perry in 1985. He was a son of the late Frank J. and Anna E. (Dusza) Perry.Frank earned a Bachelor of Science Degree from URI in 1959 and achieved a Master's Degree in Civil Engineering from URI in 1967 while serving in the U. S. Army Reserves. Frank was a registered Professional Engineer for the RI Department of Transportation and retired after 30 years of service. Frank began his career with the State as a bridge designer. He then established the Engineering Computer Operation Division. He served as Chief of Data Operations until his retirement. Among his many accomplishments, Frank was responsible for setting up the first computer system for the RI Division of Motor Vehicles. Frank was also elected to the National Association of Computer User Board of Directors, serving as both treasurer and president. After retiring, Frank opened a private engineering company that provided traffic studies and design. Frank served on the Coventry Town Council from 1990 – 1996 and the Coventry Board of Canvassers, serving as chairman for many years. He received a Proclamation from the Town of Coventry in 2018 for his 20 years on the Board of Canvassers. Frank served on the Kent County Water Authority for 10 years, as his father did before him, including time as president. Frank was also appointed to serve on the State of RI Water Resources Board. A devoted lifelong Coventry resident, Frank was well known for his commitment to others and his willingness to serve his community and parish in many capacities. Frank was an avid Model Railroader and devoted grandfather to Elizabeth, Meghan and Daniel. His was a life well lived and he will be missed.He was the father of Stephanie A. Enos and her husband Craig of Barrington, Francis J. Perry, Jason S. Perry and his wife Amy, all of Coventry; grandfather of Elizabeth, Daniel and Meghan. Frank was the brother of Dr. Fred "Ted" Perry (Carol) of Coventry, and William F. Perry (Charlene) of Melbourne, Florida. He is also survived by several nieces & nephews.A Mass of Christian Burial will be on Saturday, June 13, 2020 at 10 am in Saints John & Paul Church, 341 South Main St., Coventry. Interment in Saint Mary Cemetery, West Warwick. Visiting hours and flowers are respectfully omitted, memorial donations to the Coventry Food Bank, C/O the Coventry Senior Center, 50 Wood St., Coventry, RI 02816 would be appreciated. Arrangements by the Iannotti Funeral Home at MAPLE ROOT, 2000 Nooseneck Hill Rd., (Rte.3) Coventry. iannottifh.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store